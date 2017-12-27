Thank You, JT

My family joins me in expressing our sincerest appreciation for the terrific article Susan Ingram wrote in the JT about my journey after the horrific carjacking incident I experienced last December (“Flipping the Script,” Dec. 22). Susan captured the total essence when she wrote, “Rikki Spector turns misfortune into inspiration.” That said it all.

I also give kudos to Neil Schachter of Northwest Citizens Patrol for inviting me, the boys and the good Samaritans to their annual banquet to acknowledge and celebrate our progress with UEmpower of Maryland.

This project provides mentorship and hope to the youth of Southwest Baltimore to empower their futures, and with the support of Mayor Catherine Pugh, we now have a surplussed facility at the former Samuel F.B. Morse Elementary School on South Pulaski Street to offer culinary skills, job training, job opportunities and sustainable food sources — a winning combination so desperately needed in this part of Baltimore City.

Let me thank the JT again for spreading good news.