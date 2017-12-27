A Very Special Lady

Harriet Rivkin was my teacher at Northern High School in the late 1970s. I was saddened to see her obituary, which had appeared in the JT on Nov. 17. We had remained in contact over the years, and I had called her this past weekend to wish her a good holiday. I later found the notice.

Ms. Rivkin was just not my teacher, but my friend. What a beautiful person. What a difference she made in so many students’ lives. She became a family member to many students far beyond graduation — always concerned, always engaged and always loving. My interest in communications, government and our political world is due in great part to her. Even at age 87, she remained very much interested in current events, and I loved talking to her by phone for an hour or more about the news of the day. I will miss this very special lady. She loved God and always prayed and kept so many in her prayers. She’s with God now. I love you Ms. Rivkin. Thanks for sharing your knowledge, your time and your love.