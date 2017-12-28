Out of great challenges come great opportunities.

Jonathan Sarna, professor of American Jewish history at Brandeis University, tells the JT in this week’s cover story that he’s seen statistics that suggest around 70 percent of Jewish leaders will retire or leave their position within the decade. Some may view that with great apprehension and mourn the loss of institutional knowledge, while others may see it as an exciting opportunity for the next generation of Jewish leaders to take the reins.

The directors of the five Maryland university Hillels — the subjects of this week’s cover story by Andy Belt — would argue the latter. In fact, it’s a major part of their mission.

As Rabbi Josh Snyder, executive director of Goucher Hillel, put it: “Hillel [can provide students with] an opportunity to grow their Jewish selves and their own confidence as they find their own inspiration to move on to adult Jewish lives from the lives that they’ve had as young people.”

And Sarna agrees, noting that Hillel leaders, historically, “become first-class community leaders.”

Outside of college campuses, others are finding their own ways of becoming Jewish leaders.

Franklin High School senior Jake Hermann’s charity fundraising is captured this week by freelance reporter Anna Lippe. The football team’s kicker and son of JCC of Greater Baltimore CEO Barak Hermann pledged money to childhood cancer research for every point his team scored this past season. He far surpassed his initial goal of $500, raising more than $3,000.

Jake, who has spent 10 summers at URJ’s Crane Lake Camp, said that tikkun olam is not only a big part of his family, but it’s “intertwined … with being Jewish in the Baltimore community.” It sounds like someone might be well suited to follow in his father’s footsteps of Jewish leadership.

Elsewhere in Baltimore, two Hampden residents have given Jewish Baltimoreans their own piece of a block that is always decked out in an incredible display of artsy, over-the-top, tacky Christmas decorations. As freelance reporter Connor Graham reports, newlyweds Joshua Lamont and Jillian Porter just moved into their home on the block that celebrates “Miracle on 34th Street” every year from Thanksgiving until New Year’s Eve. But that didn’t stop them from adorning their house with a 4-foot menorah and 7-foot blowup bear holding a dreidel.

And while the display won’t exactly get the couple into rabbinical school, Lamont knows the significance of having a Chanukah House among the Christmas displays.

“[Jewish kids] will be able to say, ‘I have a house now on this block too. I can be part of this famous thing in Baltimore.’”

It’s stories such as these that lead me to believe that the Jewish community is already growing a great crop of future leaders.

