On December 26, 2017, Berta Gutman (nee Viikeris), beloved wife of the latye Girsh Gutman; loving mother of David Gutman, and Mark Gutman; cherished sister of Efim Viikeris; adored grandmother of Gabrielle Gutman; loving great-grandmother of Levi O’Connor. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Thursday, December 28, at 1 pm. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 2219 York Road, Suite 302, Timonium, MD 21093.