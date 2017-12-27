On December 26, 2017, Anita Caplan (nee Simon), beloved wife of the late David Henry Caplan; loving mother of Mindy Caplan (Stuart) Trippe, and Amy D. Caplan; loving sister of Roslyn Goulston, and Betty Simon; adored grandmother of Laura Goldstein, Mason Trippe, and Tannar Trippe; devoted daughter of the late Dora and Isadore Simon. Graveside funeral services and interment will be held at Beth Tfiloh Cemetery – 5800 Windsor Mill Road on Thursday, December 28, at 12 pm. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Beth Israel Congregation, 3706 Crondall Lane, Owings Mills, MD 21117. In mourning at 3510 Avery Hill Drive (Worthington Park), Owings Mills, MD 21117, Shiva begins after interment on Thursday with a 7 pm service. The family will receive on Friday 11 am to 2 pm. The family will receive through noon on Sunday, with a 9 am shiva service.