On December 22, 2017, Jeannette Ouazana Murphy; beloved wife of the late Everett Johnson Murphy; devoted mother of Sandra Monique (Nick) Wilson, Jeanine Elizabeth Murphy-Morris (James Morris), and Michael Joseph Murphy (Danya Dayson); cherished grandmother of Nicole (Michael) Flanagan, Blake Morris, and Wallace Murphy; dear great grandmother of Tori Flanagan. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Tuesday, January 2, at 12 pm. Interment Maryland Veterans Cemetery – Garrison Forest Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to National Coalition for Homeless Veterans, 1730 M Street NW, Suite 705, Washington, DC 20036 or American Red Cross, 4700 Mount Hope Drive, Baltimore, MD 21215. The family will be receiving at 4329 Doncaster Drive, Ellicott City, MD 21043, following the funeral.