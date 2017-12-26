On December 25, 2017, Bette Hankin (nee Goodman); beloved wife of the late Sheldon J. Hankin; loving mother of Sally J. Hankin (Rick Zetzer) and Wayne E. Hankin; cherished sister of the late Paul Goodman and Frances Botwinik; adored aunt of Sheila (Jeff) Bridge and Marlene (Norman) Weinstock. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Wednesday, December 27, at 1 pm. Interment is Private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the charity of your choice.