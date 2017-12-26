On December 26, 2017, Dolores Irma Zuckerman (nee Schwartzman); beloved wife of Martin Zuckerman; devoted mother of Susan (David) Pearl and Carol Zuckerman (Barry Goldstein); loving sister of the late Murray Schwartzman; dear sister-in-law of Paula Schwartzman; adored grandmother of Jeffrey (Teresa) Pearl, Matthew (Breanne) Pearl, Benjamin Goldstein, and Alexa Goldstein; cherished great grandmother of Avery, Harrison, Spencer, and Wesley Pearl. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Wednesday, December 27, at 11 am. Interment Arlington Cemetery – Chizuk Amuno Congregation N. Rogers Ave. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031, Alzheimer’s Research, BrightFocus Foundation, 22512 Gateway Center Drive, Clarksburg, MD 20871, or the charity of your choice. In mourning at Atrium Village 4730 Atrium Court, Owings Mills, MD 21117, Wednesday and Thursday from 3pm until 5pm, and from 6pm until 8:30pm with an evening service at 7pm; Saturday from 6pm until 8:30 pm with an evening service at 7pm.