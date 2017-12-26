On December 24, 2017, Shanedel Levitas (nee Cohen); beloved wife of the late Samuel Levitas; dear daughter of the late Benjamin and Eva Cohen; devoted mother of Michael (Wende) Levitas, Ann (Craig) Turkel and Judy (Gary) Clare; dear stepmother of Nancy Blacker and Marcy (Strath) Hamilton; adored sister of the late Morton Cohen and Arlene (Reuben) Levitas; loving grandmother of Harris Levitas, Ben Turkel, Daniel Clare, Maya Clare and the late Erin Levitas. Funeral services and interment will be held at Shaarei Zion Cemetery – Rosedale on Tuesday, December 26, at 3 pm. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to National Parkinson Foundation, Gift Processing Center, P.O. Box 5018, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5018. In mourning at Pikesville DoubleTree by Hilton, 1726 Reisterstown Road, Baltimore, MD 21208, following the funeral with an evening service at 7pm.