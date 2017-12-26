On December 23, 2017, Kaylee Shevitz; loving daughter of Dr. David Shevitz (Julia Bazov) and Laurie Yaffe (Daly Corcoran); cherished sister of Jessica (Ira) Miller, Joshua Shevitz, Jonny Bazov, Mark Bazov, Sean Corcoran, and Brendan Corcoran; adored granddaughter of Sheila Shevitz, Natalie and Norman Yaffe, and the late Bertram Shevitz; loving aunt of Jackson Miller. Also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Tuesday, December 26, at 12 pm. Interment Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery – Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to American Addiction Centers 200 Powell Pl. Brentwood, TN 37027. In mourning at 3811 Tabor Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117, through Thursday evening.