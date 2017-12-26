On December 22, 2017, Paul Jacobs, beloved husband of the late Faye Jacobs (nee Raitzyk); loving father of Leslie (Stuart) Lessner, Michael (Brenda) Jacobs, and Ronnie (Lynn) Jacobs; devoted son of the late Ida and Sidney Jacobs; adored brother of the late Roland, Irvin, and Robert Jacobs; cherished grandfather of Joshua (Elysse) Lessner, Adam (Kirsten) Lessner, and Daniel Jacobs; loving great-grandfather of Samuel, Jacob, and Joseph. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Tuesday, December 26, at 9:30 am. Interment Hebrew Young Mens Cemetery – 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Alzheimer’s Association, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093. In mourning at 2906 Constellation Way, Finksburg, MD 21048, following interment on Tuesday and on Wednesday.