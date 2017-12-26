On December 22, 2017, Edwin B. Early; loving husband of the late Jane Early (née Holly); loving father of Jody (Walter) Mitnick, Wendy Early, and Michael Early; loving grandfather of Nora and Alice Mitnick, Max and Wyatt Early. He is also survived by loving companion Beatrice Perer. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the charity of your choice. In mourning at 8 Shadow Court, Owings Mills, MD. 21117. The family will receive 1 – 4 pm, and 6 – 8 pm with services each evening at 7 pm on Tuesday, December 26th and Wednesday, December 27th.