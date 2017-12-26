On December 22, 2017, Sidney P. Levin, beloved husband of Mary Joan Levin (nee Kalin); loving father of Lauren I. Levin (Brent Cohn), Eric J. (Tammy) Levin, and Brian R. Levin; loving American father of Orly and Dirk Purrio, and their children Lishai and Alon Purrio; cherished grandfather of Olivia Kalin Levin, and Eli Andrew Levin; dear brother of the late Shirley Sigelman, and Irene Baron; adored son of the late Fannie and Charles Levin. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, December 24, at 3 pm. Interment Moses Montefiore (United Hebrew) Cemetery – Washington Blvd. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Covenant Guild Inc., c/o Sharon Stadd, 1 Regalia Court, Apt. B, Owings Mills, MD 21117 or Jewish National Fund – Trees for Israel, 78 Randall Avenue, Rockville Centre, NY 11570. In mourning at 10 Nob Hill Park Drive, Reisterstown, MD 21136 through Tuesday.