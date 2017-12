On December 20, 2017, Ellen Rosenberg; cherished wife of Cary Besmanoff; loving mother of Hal Blatt (Lauren Geiser-Blatt) and Shira Blatt (Peter Wright); also survived by two loving granddaughters. Funeral services and interment were held in Las Angeles, CA. In mourning at 2407 Logan Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117, with services Wednesday and Thursday at 9am and 7pm.