On December 22, 2017, Sylvia Rothschild (nee Kabiljo), beloved wife of Irvin Rothschild; loving mother of Marnie (Stephen) Kahn, and Barbara Epperly; dear step-mother of Michael (Debbie) Rothschild, Carl (Channah) Rothschild, and Fran Crambitt; devoted sister of Linda (Rick) Cohen; cherished daughter of the late Leon and Shary Kabiljo; adored grandmother of Jacob Kahn, Tyler, Dylan, Cortney, and Zoey Epperly. Also survived by other loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, December 24, at 12 pm. Interment Anshe Emunah (United Hebrew) Cemetery – 3901 Washington Blvd. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215 or Jewish National Fund – Trees for Israel, 78 Randall Avenue, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 or Adat Chaim Synagogue 10989 Red Run Blvd #109, Owings Mills, MD 21117. In mourning at 223 Brownwood Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136. The family will begin receiving on Sunday at 6pm, and receive on Monday and Tuesday, from 1 – 4pm, and 6 – 8pm, with services at 7pm each evening.