On December 21, 2017, Herbert Rosen, devoted husband of Harriet Rosen (nee Hersh); loving father of Michael (Perri) Rosen and Lauren (David) Levinson; adored grandfather of Jake and Adam Rosen and Samara and Alex Levinson. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, December 24, at 1 p.m. Interment at Beth Tfiloh Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Beth Tfiloh Congregation, 3300 Old Court Road, Baltimore, MD 21208, Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 100 Painters Mill Road, Suite 800, Owings Mills, MD 21117, or The John Fetting Fund For Breast Cancer Prevention, P.O. Box 17029, Baltimore, MD 21297. In mourning at 1 Slade Ave., Apt. 405, Baltimore, MD 21208.