Jerusalem Municipality Distributing Free Christmas Trees

JERUSALEM (JTA) — The Jerusalem municipality’s Christmas includes the annual Christmas tree distribution.

The city distributed 150 free Christmas trees to Jerusalem residents.

Meanwhile, the municipality hung Christmas lights and flags in predominately Christian neighborhoods, and the city was prepared for Christmas pilgrimages and processionals.

Christmas trees were also distributed by Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund, and were available for about $20. The trees being distributed are six-foot-tall Arizona cypresses.