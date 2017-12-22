On December 20, 2017, Barry Goldberg, cherished husband of Roslynn Goldberg (nee Glazer); beloved father of Dr. Howard Goldberg, Jeffrey (Tina) Goldberg, Steven Goldberg and Karen (P.J.) Pearlstone; adored grandfather of Zachary and Jordan Pearlstone, and Ilana, Hannah, Samantha and Dylan Goldberg; devoted son of the late Irvin and Jeannette Goldberg. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Friday, December 22, at 10 a.m. Interment at Anshe Emunah (United Hebrew) Cemetery, 3901 Washington Blvd. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Beth Tfiloh Congregation, 3300 Old Court Road, Baltimore, MD 21208 or Marlene & Stewart Greenebaum Cancer Center, 22 S. Greene St., Baltimore, MD 21201. In mourning at 7013 Rock Stream Court, Baltimore, MD 21209, Friday following interment until 4 p.m., with services Sunday and Monday at 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., and services Tuesday and Wednesday at 7 p.m. Kosher home.