Celebrating Chanukah!


By

Baltimore’s Jewish community came out in full force for the Festival of Lights with Chanukah celebrations around the region that featured music, fireworks, food and … giant dreidels. With Chanukah wrapping up earlier this week, relive some of the celebrations in photos from the downtown Baltimore menorah lighting, the Howard County community candle lighting and Charm City Tribe’s Chanukah Brew Ha Ha.

Photos by David Stuck and Jordan August

Downtown Baltimore Menorah Lighting:

Downtown Baltimore Menorah Lighting 12/12/2017

Howard County Community Candle Lighting:

Howard County Community Candle Lighting 12/14/2017

Charm City Tribe Chanukah Brew Ha Ha:

Charm City Tribe Chanukah Brew Ha Ha 12/13/2017

