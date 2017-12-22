Celebrating Chanukah!

Baltimore’s Jewish community came out in full force for the Festival of Lights with Chanukah celebrations around the region that featured music, fireworks, food and … giant dreidels. With Chanukah wrapping up earlier this week, relive some of the celebrations in photos from the downtown Baltimore menorah lighting, the Howard County community candle lighting and Charm City Tribe’s Chanukah Brew Ha Ha.

Photos by David Stuck and Jordan August

Downtown Baltimore Menorah Lighting:

Howard County Community Candle Lighting:

Charm City Tribe Chanukah Brew Ha Ha: