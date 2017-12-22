Filicori Zecchini No Longer Kosher

The Baltimore locations for Filicori Zecchini, an Italian coffee shop, are no longer kosher, according to one of its co-owners, Oren Orbach.

The shops in downtown Baltimore and Towson will no longer provide kosher services, which were under the supervision of Star-K.

“There are not a lot of places that are kosher in the area,” Cladiu Onigoaie, manager at the Towson location, told the JT in April 2016. “[The owners] wanted to bring something special that you don’t find in any corner store and [have it be] kosher on top of it all.”

Orbach explained that it was a “financial decision more than anything else” when it came to cutting the kosher food.

“In the beginning, we got a lot of customers, but within a couple months, it dwindled to maybe only five customers per day [at those] locations,” he said. “The expense of staying kosher started to drag on the cash flow of the company. Star-K was great to work with.”

abelt@midatlanticmedia.com