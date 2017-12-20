On December 19, 2017, Dr. André Weiss, beloved husband of the late Renée Weiss (nee Veit); cherished father of Stephen Weiss and Madeleine Weiss Fagan (Neil Fagan); devoted brother of the late Istvan Weiss; dear son of the late Melchior and Magda Weiss; loving grandfather of Joshua and Matthew Fagan. Funeral services will be held at Oakland Mills Interfaith Center, The Meeting House, 5885 Robert Oliver Place, Columbia, MD 21045 on Thursday, December 21, at 10:30 a.m. Interment at Columbia Memorial Park, 11895 Clarksville Pike, Columbia, MD. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, 100 Raoul Wallenberg Place SW, Washington, DC 20024. In mourning at the home of Madeleine Weiss Fagan on Thursday with a service at 7 p.m., on Friday with a service at 3:30 p.m. and on Saturday with a service at 7 p.m.