On December 18, 2017, Andree J. Rubin (nee Coscas), beloved wife of the late Sidney Rubin; devoted mother of Sylvain (Shelley G. and the late Elaine) Rubin and Dr. Bernard (Bonnie) Rubin; dear sister of Amy Menkes; adored daughter of the late Ida and Solomon Coscas; loving grandmother of Alan (Debbi) Rubin, Gary (Sharon) Rubin, Barbara (Aryeh) Schrier, Adena (late Ralph) Santiago and Aaron (Jamie) Rubin; also survived by 17 loving great-grandchildren. Funeral services and interment will be held at Bnai Jacob Cemetery, 6700 Bowleys Lane on Wednesday, December 20, at 2 p.m. Please omit flowers. In mourning at 3311 Fallstaff Road, Baltimore, MD 21215, through Tuesday. Sylvain Rubin will be observing the last three days of shiva at his home: 6000 NW 77th Ave., Tamarac, FL 33321.