Stewart Greenebaum: Real Estate Developer, Philanthropist

Though Stewart Greenebaum was very active in Temple Oheb Shalom, even when he was president, Shabbat services were not his preferred method of involvement.

“He preferred praying with his hands and his heart, doing good wherever he could,” Rabbi Steven Fink recalled during his eulogy for Greenebaum on Dec. 13. “Stewart did not notice a person’s color or pay attention to their religion or ethnicity. He believed that each of us was created in the image of God and should be treated with dignity and respect.”

After decades of philanthropy and prominent work in real estate development, Stewart J. Greenebaum died on Dec. 10. He was 81.

As the co-founder of Greenebaum and Rose Associates and founder of Greenebaum Enterprises, Greenebaum was responsible for some of Maryland’s most notable developments such as Maple Lawn in Howard County and Shipley’s Choice in Anne Arundel.

As a prolific philanthropist, Greenebaum, along with his wife, Marlene, founded several medical facilities including the Marlene Greenebaum Multidisciplinary Breast Center at Hadassah University Medical Center in Jerusalem and the Children’s House at Johns Hopkins University.

In 1996, Marlene and Stewart Greenebaum donated $10 million to the University of Maryland Medical System and School of Medicine, the largest private contribution ever given to the school. In honor of the Greenebaums’ gift, the university renamed the Cancer Center facility to the Marlene and Stewart Greenebaum Comprehensive Cancer Center. Greenebaum surprised his wife, a breast cancer survivor, with the donation and once referred to the center as his “true life’s work.”

Brian Morrison, founder and CEO of the Believe in Tomorrow Children’s Foundation, worked with Greenebaum during the late 1980s and early ’90s in opening the doors of the Children’s House at Hopkins. Greenebaum is still listed as an honorary member on the Children’s Foundation board.

Morrison remembers Greenebaum as an “incredible person.”

“When we started talking about [Children’s House], it was a project that was beyond our ability at that time,” Morrison said. “After taking a tour of the hospital and seeing that there were really no residential accommodations for families, [Greenebaum] became very passionate about the cause of giving them a place to stay. This coming year, we are celebrating our 25th anniversary of the Believe in Tomorrow Children’s House at Johns Hopkins, and in those years, we’ve provided about 450,000 overnight accommodations in that facility.”

Morrison also said that since its opening, Children’s House has constantly operated at 100 percent capacity.

Greenebaum also played a large philanthropic role with The Associated: Jewish Community Federation of Baltimore.

Marc Terrill, president and CEO of The Associated, knew and worked with Greenebaum for more than 20 years.

“In some respects, Stewart was a man of contrast,” Terrill said. “He could be tough, yet warmhearted. He could be impatient, yet nurturing. The sum of the man is that he was a caring person who was proud of his connection to Jewish life and values.”

Greenebaum’s son, Michael, echoed Terrill’s statements about his father.

“He deeply believed in tikkun olam and giving back to the community,” Michael said. “Those values he learned early on from his father and grandfather.”

Michael recalled a speech his father gave upon winning the Baltimore Zionist District (BZD) Humanitarian Award that laid out much of Greenebaum’s ethos of generosity.

“He talked about how he wanted to climb Maimonides’ ladder of charitable giving, where the highest rung is when you’re giving to somebody and they don’t even know [from whom] they’re receiving charity,” Greenebaum’s son remembered. “He learned about it in Hebrew school, and he said, ‘One day I’m going to climb that ladder.’ And he did.”

Michael also followed his father into real estate, saying he was honored to have learned from him.

“I’ve been very blessed to spend that much time with such a remarkable person,” he said. “It’s hard to work for your dad; the expectations were high. I got to see how he treated and dealt with people and problems. A lot of it had nothing to do with real estate. I was learning business and life lessons from my dad every day. I had an education that you can’t get in a classroom.”

Fink says that Greenebaum “epitomized the American Dream.”

“Stewart, who started with practically nothing, called upon us to restructure our society, to level the playing field and to alleviate the suffering of the poor and oppressed,” the rabbi said. “Stewart did more than speak about it, he put his honor and his fortune in service of his vision of a more equitable America.”

