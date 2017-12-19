On December 18, 2017, Irvin Lieberman, loving husband of Sylvia Lieberman (nee Pollack); devoted father of Anna (Michael) Weinfeld, Shelly Lieberman and Marci Jones; dear brother of the late Jack Lieberman and Deena Malinow; beloved son of the late Samuel and Pauline Lieberman; also survived by other loving family and dear friends. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Thursday, December 21, at 10 a.m. Interment at Har Sinai Cemetery, Garrison Forest Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to American Cancer Society, 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220 or American Heart Association, Memorial and Tributes Processing Center, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060-9979. In mourning at Pikesville DoubleTree by Hilton 1726 Reisterstown Road, Pikesville, MD 21208, Thursday only.