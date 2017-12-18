On December 14, 2017, Adele Sacks (nee Hoffman), beloved wife of the late Ellsworth Sacks and the late Helman Meyers; cherished mother of Renee Shilling and the late Robert Meyers; adored mother-in-law of Michael Shilling and Helaine Meyers; loving sister of the late Stanley Hoffman; dear sister-in-law of Shirley Hoffman; adored grandmother of Brooke (Paul) Stephenson, Hale (Meredith) Shilling, Reid (Sara) Shilling and Heather (Shawn) Smith; devoted great-grandmother of Sam, Caroline, Arden, Ashleigh, Liam and Haylee; loving daughter of the late Sophia and Harry Hoffman. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, December 17, at 11 a.m. Interment at Oheb Shalom Memorial Park, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the charity of your choice. In mourning at 11609 St. Davids Lane, Lutherville, MD 21093, Sunday following the funeral with a service at 5 p.m. Continuing on Monday and Tuesday at North Oaks, 725 Mt. Wilson Lane, 7th Floor, after 2 p.m. with an evening service at 7 p.m.