On December 16, 2017, Alan Greenberg, devoted husband of the late Patricia Greenberg (nee Switzer); loving father of Steven (Bonnie) Greenberg; dear brother of the late Kay Goldman and Barry Greenberg; adored grandfather of Zachary and Gillian Greenberg; cherished son of the late M. Michael and Hilda Greenberg. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Tuesday, December 19, at 2 p.m. Interment at Druid Ridge Cemetery, Pikesville, Md., to be held at a future date. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Karina Association, Inc., 11911 Jenifer Road, Lutherville-Timonium, MD 21093. In mourning at 8224 Maxine Circle, Pikesville, MD 21208, Tuesday evening.