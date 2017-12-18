On December 16, 2017, Miriam Shear (nee Brenner), devoted wife of the late Dr. Joseph Shear; loving mother of Barbara Hirshorn, Gail (Joel) Smith, Jonathan (Maddy) Shear and Michael (Donna) Shear; dear sister of Sonya (late Irving) Lansman and Rhona (late Neil) Tabor; cherished grandmother of Rebecca Hirshorn (Brian Perlberg), Rachel Hirshorn-Johnston (Taylor Johnston), Adrienne Smith (Trung Nguyen), Elliott (Anna) Smith and Alissa, Emma, and Joshua Shear; cherished great-grandmother of Lila Perlberg, Lana and Reid Nguyen and Leni and Avery Smith; devoted daughter of the late Charles and Mayme Brenner. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Tuesday, December 19, at 10 a.m. Interment at Beth El Memorial Park, Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215 or The Walters Art Museum, 600 N. Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21201. In mourning at 5 Garrison Farms Court, Baltimore, MD 21208, Tuesday only, beginning at 3 p.m. with a 7 p.m. service.