On December 17, 2017, Vladimir Galperin, beloved husband of Julia Galperin (nee Marcus); devoted father of Ella (Rudy) Zagranichny; cherished grandfather of Vlad (Zina) Zagranichny; adored great-grandfather of Mark and Isabelle Zagranichny. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Monday, December 18, at 2:30 p.m. Interment at Arlington Cemetery, Chizuk Amuno Congregation, North Rogers Avenue. Please omit flowers.