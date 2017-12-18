On December 15, 2017, Frederick Marshall Culiner, beloved husband of Goldie M. Culiner (nee Egorin); devoted father of Abby Ilene Culiner-Manley (Thomas Manley), Neal Jay Culiner and Jason Scott Culiner; loving brother of Arthur (Minna) Culiner; cherished grandfather of Justin Michael Stocks, Tyler Austin Stocks and Jacob Rowland Culiner; dear uncle of Jill Culiner. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Monday, December 18, at 2 p.m. Interment at Beth Yehuda Anshe Kurland Cemetery, 6700 Bowleys Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Henrico Humane Society, P.O. Box 28014, Richmond, VA 23228 or Richmond Animal League, 11401 International Drive, Richmond, VA 23236.