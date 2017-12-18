On December 16, 2017, L. Paul Cornell, beloved husband of the late Teresa Pearl Cornell (nee Moses) and Eleanor Cornell (nee Levenson); devoted father of Michael (Bonnie) Cornell and Brian (Shannon) Cornell; dear step-father of Lisa (Bobby) Borman and Donna (Robert) Plotkin; adoring grandfather of Zachary and Alana Cornell, Tina and Aaron Cornell; loving son of the late Aaron and Rose Cornell. Funeral services will be held at Oseh Shalom, 7515 Olive Branch Road, Laurel, MD 20707, on Monday, December 18, 10 a.m. Interment at King David Memorial Gardens, Falls Church, Va. Please omit flowers. In mourning at 6309 Morning Time Lane, Columbia, MD 21044, Monday 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Tuesday noon to 9 p.m. with services at 7:30 p.m.