On December 16, 2017, Dr. David J. Rosenblatt, loving father of Dr. Bonnie Rosenblatt; dear brother of Matthew (Tova) Rosenblatt; beloved uncle of Edward (Ita) Rosenblatt, Andrew (Melissa) Rosenblatt and Shmuel Rosenblatt; adored great-uncle of Shoshana, Penina, Chaya, Eli and Yosef Rosenblatt; devoted companion of Marilyn DeLeon; beloved son of the late Edward and Frances Rosenblatt; former husband of Rachel Rosenblatt. Funeral services will be held at Harford Jewish Center (Temple Adas Shalom), 8 N. Earlton Road at Rt. 155, Havre De Grace, MD 21078 on Monday, December 18, at 9:30 a.m. Interment at Cedar Park Cemetery, Paramus, N.J. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Jewish National Fund, Trees for Israel, 78 Randall Ave., Rockville Centre, NY 11570, Temple Adas Shalom, 8 N. Earlton Road, Ext., Havre De Grace, MD 21078, or Theater Works, P.O. Box 685, Bel Air, MD 21014. In mourning at Temple Adas Shalom, 8 N. Earlton Road, Havre de Grace, MD 21078, on Tuesday. Continuing Wednesday at 3904 Somerset Court, Havre de Grace, MD 21078 beginning at 6:30 p.m. Shiva continues Thursday through Sunday at 3957 McDonogh Road, Randallstown, MD 21133.