Members of the Hebrew Noble Ladies Society on a bus trip to New York City to see “Fiddler on the Roof,” March 30, 1966. This is part of last week’s photo.

Can you identify anyone in this photo? Contact Joanna Church, 443-873-5176 or jchurch@jewishmuseummd.org. To see more of the Jewish Museum’s extensive collection and find out who has been identified in past photos, visit jewishmuseummd.org/tag/once-upon-a-time-2/.