More than 200 women gathered at Temple Oheb Shalom on Nov. 16 for The Associated Women’s Fall Event, Power of Connections, featuring New York Times best-selling author Laura Schroff. Her memoir, “An Invisible Thread,” chronicles her friendship with a disadvantaged young boy and how their lives were changed by one small gesture of kindness. From left: Event co-chair Beth Swirnow, 2018 Women’s Campaign chair Wendy Miller and event co-chair Ellen Quinn.