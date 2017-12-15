On December 13, 2017, Charlotte Stombler (nee Rubinstein), loving wife of 69 years of Eugene Stombler; cherished mother of Ben Stombler (Noot), Steve Stombler ( Julia) , Fay Pansringarm (Vithaya) and Miriam Stombler (Kevin); beloved sister of the late Anita Abrams and Morris Rubinstein; adored grandmother of Sophie, Hannah, Nadia, Mia, Adam, Camille, Megan and Aaron. Charlotte touched everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her. Her open mindedness to new ideas and curiosity made even strangers feel welcome. Her love of nature was undeniable. She found a priceless beauty in so many places, whether beneath a canopy of oaks or in the laughter and antics of her grandchildren. Her family feels blessed by their years with her. She will be dearly missed but not forgotten. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, December 17, at 1 p.m. Interment at Hebrew Young Mens Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Alzheimer’s Association, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093. In mourning at 1726 Reisterstown Road (Pikesville DoubleTree by Hilton), Baltimore, MD 21208.