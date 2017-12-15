On December 13, 2017, Benjamin Katz, beloved husband of the late Ruth Katz (nee Steinberg); loving father of Ilene Prince, Robin (Rory) Dechowitz and Mindy (Tommy) Pruitt; dear brother of Martin (late Florine) Katz and the late Sadie Scherr and Ann Goodman; cherished son of the late Israel and Rose Katz; adored grandfather of Lauren (Ryan) Penny, Ryan Prince, Jodi Prince, Brett (Sara) Dechowitz, Kelly (Danny) Politzer, Jared Dechowitz and Blake Pruitt; devoted great-grandfather of seven. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, December 17, at noon. Interment at Chevra Ahavas Chesed Cemetery, Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Alzheimer’s Association, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093 or Beth El Congregation, 8101 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21208 or Melanoma Research Foundation, 1411 K Street, NW, Suite 800, Washington, DC 20005. In mourning at 5 Shadywoods Court, Owings Mills, MD 21117, through Friday.