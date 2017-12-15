On December 14, 2017, Lillian Davis (nee Novey), devoted wife of the late Roy Schwartz and the late Ben Davis; loving mother of the late Herb L. Schwartz; dear sister of the late Bernard Novey, Denna Evans and Sylvia Cedarloff; loving grandmother of Sandy Schwartz and David (Andrea) Schwartz; adoring great-grandmother of Alec, Jordyn and Zachary Schwartz. Funeral services and interment will be held at Norbeck Memorial Gardens, Olney, Md. on Sunday, December 17, at noon. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to American Red Cross, 4700 Mount Hope Drive, Baltimore, MD 21215. In mourning at 6 Red Tree Lane, Reisterstown, MD 21136, immediately following interment with a service at 5 p.m., Sunday only.