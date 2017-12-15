On December 14, 2017, Julie Ann Kirk (nee Soroky), beloved wife of Howard A. Kirk; loving mother of Haley Raye Kirk; adored sister of Scott Soroky; cherished daughter of Phyllis Lichter and the late Raymond Lichter, and the late Larry Soroky; devoted daughter-in-law of the late Violet and Isidore Krichinsky. Also survived by other loving family and many dear friends. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, December 17, at 9 a.m. Interment at Druid Ridge Cemetery, Pikesville. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Johns Hopkins Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center, 750 East Pratt St., Suite 1700, Baltimore, MD 21202. In mourning at 13 Pomona South Apt. 3, Baltimore, MD 21208, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday with services at 7:30 p.m.