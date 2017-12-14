Josephs Gift $1M to Teach for America

Patricia and Mark Joseph have gifted $1 million to Teach For America–Baltimore, which will provide intensive support to Teach For America’s first- and second-year teachers and expand programming to a diverse network of more than 900 Teach For America alumni who are working together across the city to rethink education and make equity a reality.

The Josephs’ investment will enhance the training and support for teachers in their first and second years through site-based mentors, expanded content training and differentiated learning and professional development experiences. The funding will also support Teach For America–Baltimore alumni across Baltimore. The organization harnesses the lifelong commitment of its alumni by connecting them to one another and to opportunities that build their skills and leadership in order to accelerate their impact and build innovative solutions to expand opportunity to all children.