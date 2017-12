Elias and Julia (nee Dvorkin) Kushner of Pikesville and Fort Lauderdale, Fla., are happy to announce the birth of their son, Isaac Noah, on Nov. 20, 2017. Isaac is named in loving memory of his maternal grandfather, Israel Dvorkin, and his paternal great-grandfathers, Isaak Barzam and Isaak Noah Vaynrub. Delighted grandparents are Irene and Vitaly Kushner of Pikesville and Anna and Alex Dvorkin of Tampa, Fla.