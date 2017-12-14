Applaud Trump!

As usual, the JT’s anti-Trump bias colors the reality of the president’s announcement that recognizes Jerusalem as the capital of Israel (“All Sizzle, No Steak,” Dec. 8). You give Trump no credit and even denigrate him. Where is your journalistic integrity? No other president had ever taken any action to tell the world that Jerusalem is the capital of Israel. Trump fulfilled a campaign promise and stated that the embassy will be moved to Jersalem over time.

Israelis of all political stripes are ecstatic and cheered the announcement. Most Jewish organizations applauded the move. The rest of the world has condemned it. Turkey threatened to break off relations with Israel. The U.N. Security Council voted 14-1 to condemn it. Even the pope condemned it. This reaction, good and bad, is prima facie evidence how seriously everyone took the president’s announcement, how monumental it was and how courageous it was to those us who support Israel.

Yet, the JT considers the announcement “all sizzle and no steak” and “empty rhetoric.”

President Barack Obama supported a U.N. Security Council resolution stating that Jerusalem is not part of Israel, and your condemnation of Obama’s act of denying Israel’s connection to Jerusalem was no stronger than your condemnation of Trump’s act of recognizing Jerusalem.

The JT’s anti-Trump bias, which is so obvious from almost a year’s worth of editorials, has removed any objectivity and clear thinking from your publication. What Trump did was highly significant.

(Editor’s note: The president’s declaration was not yet official as of press time for the Dec. 8 issue. This was reflected in the content of our editorial.)