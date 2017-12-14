On December 12, 2017, Howard Rudo, devoted husband of the late Anita G. Rudo (nee Goldberg); loving father of Carol (Kenneth) Rokoff, Leslie (Jack) Fleischman and Barabara (Harold) Citron; dear brother of Susan (Elliott) Weinstein; beloved brother-in-law of Rhoda Medvene; cherished grandfather of Lisa and Jennifer Rokoff, Lindsey and Sarah Fleischman and Emily and Ethan Citron; adored son of the late Hilda and Ely Rudo. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Friday, December 15, at 1 p.m. Interment at Beth El Memorial Park, Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Crohns & Colitis Foundation, National Processing Center, P.O. Box 1245, Albert Lea, MN 56007 or Michael J. Fox Foundation, Donation Processing, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. In mourning at Beth El Congregation, 8101 Park Heights Ave., Pikesville, MD 21208, Friday evening with a service at 6 p.m. Shiva continues Sunday at 11 Slade Avenue, Apartment 706, Baltimore, MD 21208, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., with a 5 p.m. service and Monday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., with a 7 p.m. service.