On December 12, 2017, Bradley H. Levene, beloved father of Bradley Levene Jr.; devoted brother of Stephen (Laura) Levene; loving son of Susan Levene and Paul Levene; adored grandson of Esther and the late Lloyd Cohen and the late Florence and Harry Levene. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Friday, December 15, at 10 a.m. Interment at Moses Montefiore (United Hebrew) Cemetery, Washington Boulevard. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Jewish National Fund, 2 Reservoir Circle, Suite 203, Baltimore, MD 21208 or Temple Oheb Shalom, 7310 Park Heights Ave., Pikesville, MD 21208. In mourning at 6 Woodholme Village Court, Baltimore, MD 21208.