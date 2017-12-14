On December 12, 2017, Kenneth Ulon Zajic, 83, of Silver Spring, Md., passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of his family. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Lois (Lipman) Zajic; sons Joseph (Amy), Aaron (Andrea) and David (Naomi); and grandchildren Benjamin, Jennifer and Ethan.

After graduating from the Baltimore Polytechnic Institute in 1953, Ken was hired by the Baltimore Gas and Electric Company as an apprentice draftsman. While working full-time, he attended night school at the Johns Hopkins University, earning a bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering in 1962 and an master’s degree in Operations Research in 1965. During his 43-year career with BG&E, Ken held positions ranging from draftsman to district engineer for Harford County. He also held several corporate directorships, including in operations analysis, training and development, management development and compensation, and employment.

From 1953 to 1968, Ken also served in the 29th Infantry Division of the Maryland National Guard, achieving the rank of sergeant first class.

Ken was a strong believer in civic and community involvement. He served for many years on the Board of the Hebrew Free Loan Association of Baltimore and held positions at Beth Israel Congregation along with several other local civic organizations. Ken also managed the Beth Israel Mikro Kodesh cemetery for many years, where he led the modernization of its operation and finances to ensure its continued viability.

After retiring, Ken and Lois moved from Baltimore to Leisure World in Silver Spring to be closer to their children’s families. There, Ken continued to take leadership roles in the community, including three years as president of the condominium association. Most recently, Ken served two terms as a commissioner with the Montgomery County Commission on Common Ownership Communities.

In addition to his professional and community roles, Ken had many personal interests. He was an avid reader, a student of Jewish philosophy and a regular concertgoer to his adult children’s performances. He pursued his model railroad hobby, participating for many years in the Leisure World train club. And even after his move to Silver Spring, Ken returned to Baltimore regularly to play golf with his long-time golfing buddies. He shared his enthusiasm for Maryland cuisine during many lunches and dinners with friends and family.

Most of all, Ken was devoted to his family. He was fondly known as a “project” person to his wife, sons and neighbors. Together, they tackled improvements in their Randallstown home, such as a finished basement, a huge backyard shed and two large raised gardens. He coached his sons’ little league teams, supported their music lessons and attended every game and concert. He sponsored the annual family beach week each August at Bethany Beach, often including the grandchildren’s friends.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Thursday, December 14, at 11 a.m. Interment immediately following at Mikro Kodesh Beth Israel Cemetery.

In mourning at 9111 Sudbury Road, Silver Spring. Receiving from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, noon to 9 p.m. on Sunday. Minyan services at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the American Cancer Society at donate.cancer.org or the Baltimore Polytechnic Institute Foundation at bpi.edu/donate.