Painting peace Barry Lever has a big idea and he wants everyone to know

Seventy years ago, Dr. Barry S. Lever came of age, celebrating his bar mitzvah at a synagogue in Harrisburg, Pa., where he grew up. The date was Nov. 29, 1947, the same day the U.N. General Assembly voted to partition the British Mandate of Palestine and create a Jewish state. Lever’s bar mitzvah reading was about the Exodus, the ship whose odyssey carrying 4,500 Jewish Holocaust refugees helped turn the tide of public opinion toward the creation of the State of Israel. Known as “The Ship that Launched a Nation,” the Exodus was a symbol of escape and freedom, of a coming home. Of peace.

“My bar mitzvah speech was about the Jewish ship Exodus in the year Nov. 29, 1947,” Lever said, reading from his bar mitzvah album one recent morning in the gallery at Edward A. Myerberg Center. “We in the congregation offered special prayers for partition of Palestine, and at 4 p.m., the United Nations took a vote at Lake Success, N.Y., and at 4:15, the plan was changed and the vote was 33 for and 13 against. It was the best news in 2,000 years.

“It’s built-in. This story has been my life,” he added. “And it’s always about peace.”

But over the ensuing seven decades, Lever, now 83, has watched along with the world, as peace has only proved elusive in the Middle East — with Israelis, Palestinians and the surrounding Muslim-majority nations locked in what seems perpetual conflict and strife. He, like many, has always yearned for a peaceful solution to the struggle in Israel among Jews and Muslims and Christians and even among Jews themselves — from the secular to the ultra-Orthodox.

Retired after 60 years as a Pikesville periodontist and three-plus decades teaching at University of Maryland School of Dentistry, Lever now spends his time practicing yoga a few days a week, being with family and friends and painting. He has been painting for about 13 years. One of his recent works, “A Sacred Timeshare on the Blue Marble,” on display in the Myerberg’s gallery, is inspired by the famous so-called “Earth Rise” and “Blue Marble” photographs — views of Earth from space captured by Apollo astronauts.

“On Christmas Eve 1968, the three astronauts who saw the earth rise above the moon were so astounded. What did they do? They read the Bible,” Lever said. “They read the opening verses, ‘In the beginning God created the heavens’ and so forth.”

The original “Blue Marble” photographs helped to raise consciousness and spur the environmental movement. Today, Lever hopes his image will help spur a new movement — a renewed push for peace in the Middle East.

“It’s exactly 70 years since the United Nation’s partition took the mandate away from England and partitioned it into two states,” Lever said. “And of course, we still don’t have two states, and the Middle East is in chaos, but I think I have a solution to this problem that nobody’s ever talked about before, and it’s embodied in that picture.”

That picture is Lever’s own mixed-media painting, a rendering of one of the “Blue Marble” photos. The photo he chose as his symbol of peace is one that clearly shows the Middle East visible from space. Surrounding the painting of the Earth are Hebrew symbols that pack meaning on top of the already heavily symbolic image.

“When I first saw the ‘Blue Marble,’ I thought, Oh my God, how gorgeous. This is the way God sees the universe. This is God’s creation,” he said. “But the farther you go in, the closer to planet Earth, you say, ‘Look at the chaos. Look at the Tohu Va-Vohu. Look what’s going on here. God is not happy about this.’ So, in this picture, if you look very carefully, you see these little white lines, what are they? They are actually the Hebrew letter Vav, with a dot over it.”

Lever explains that the Hebrew letter Vav, because of its hooked shape, carries the meaning of connection.

“In the Torah, every time you see a Vav, it means we’re connected. We’re all connected,” he said. “It also captures the idea of, can’t we make this a better place?”

In the painting, the Red Sea, the Horn of Africa, the Persian Gulf, the Mediterranean, the Suez Canal, the Gulf of Aqaba — the whole Middle Eastern region is clearly visible.

“The closer in you get, if you look very closely, you’ll see yellow light emanating,” Lever points out the areas he has painted with a bright glow. “And that little [yellow] dot is Yerushalayim, Jerusalem. So, the light is coming from Jerusalem and trying to spread through the world.”

“A light unto the nations,” he says, quoting Isaiah.

Lever believes that the peace process needs to begin there, not with looking at the Middle East as a whole, but by zeroing in first on the holiest of places for Jews, Muslims and Christians. Peace and connection and understanding needs to begin in Jerusalem, on the Temple Mount, he said, by creating a timeshare where everyone can be free to pray and use the 36-acre site together, peacefully. He believes that what he calls “God’s space” should be oficially decreed open and available to everyone.

Of course, the history of who controls what on the Temple Mount is long, complex and sometimes violent, which Lever understands personally, as he was visiting Israel this summer when two Israeli border police were killed by Israeli Arabs there and a day later metal detectors were installed. Clashes between Jews and Muslims ensued.

The Temple Mount, home to sites sacred to both Jews and Muslims, was captured by Israel in 1967’s Six-Day War. Israel controls entrances to the site, but the Jerusalem Islamic Waqf controls the Al-Aqsa Mosque, the Dome of the Rock and other structures. Only Muslims are allowed to pray there, under Israeli law.

But Lever believes that what he calls a “sacred timeshare” could be used at the Temple Mount, which would allow anyone to pray there, similar to the agreement at the nearby Church of the Holy Sepulcher, also known as the Church of the Resurrection. A number of different Christian sects control that site, where, despite occasional violent outbreaks, pilgrims from many denominations and nations pray in peace.

“The space is up there, but we’re fighting over it. So, let’s think about this in a different way,” Lever said. “Let’s venerate the days that people consider holy. Every one of these religions, Judaism, Christianity and Islam, venerate a day, a time, that is holy to them. So, on the days that are holy, go up there and pray. Anybody, woman, child, man, I don’t care who it is, as long as they pass security.”

“I’m using the technology that we developed for the space race to try and bring this message to people,” he added. “Let’s make it as beautiful on Earth as it is from God’s view out in space. And it’s possible. I’m absolutely convinced it’s possible. If I could be a catalyst to help it, boy, that would make me very happy.”

