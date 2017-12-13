On December 11, 2017, Melvin ‘Mickey’ Addis, beloved husband of Shirley Addis (nee Greenberg), loving father of Mona (Kevin) Fowler, Robin (Dan) Sweeney and Gail Addis; cherished brother of Sidney (late Nancy) Addis; adored grandfather of Greg and Erin Sweeney; devoted son of the late Tillie and Louis Addis. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, on Friday, December 15, at 11 a.m. Interment at Beth El Memorial Park, Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the Jewish Uniformed Service Association of Maryland, 3621 Bancroft Road, Baltimore, MD 21215, or the charity of your choice. In mourning at 18 Folly Farms Court, Reisterstown, MD 21136 on Friday following interment, and on Sunday receiving from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.