On December 11, 2017, Sally Saks (nee Yerzy), beloved wife of the late Samuel Saks; devoted mother of Nathan Saks (Diana Diaz-Saks); dear sister of Bluma Saks and the late Eric Yerzy. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Thursday, December 14, at 1:30 p.m. Interment at Lubawitz Nusach Ari (Ner Tamid) Cemetery, Rosedale. Please omit flowers. In mourning in Florida.