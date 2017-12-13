On December 12, 2017, Marvin D. Meyer, beloved husband of Bella Meyer (nee Barber), devoted father of Karen (Ira) Miller, Shelley (Gary) Dobbs and the late Jeffrey Meyer; dear brother of the late Emily Davis; and loving grandfather and great-grandfather of nine. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Wednesday, December 13, at 12:30 p.m. Interment at Hebrew Young Mens Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Shiva will follow interment through Friday afternoon at 8524 Mountain Holly Drive, Baltimore, MD 21208. Please omit flowers. Donations in Marvin’s memory may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.