On December 11, 2017, Ira Adler, cherished husband of the late Lucille Adler (nee Danenburg); loving father of Roy Adler, Bradley Adler and Robin Greenspan; devoted brother of the late Beatrice Golding; adored grandfather of Jeffrey Greenspan and Sean Greenspan. Funeral services and interment will be held at Beth Jacob Anshe Veshear Cemetery, Rosedale on Wednesday, December 13, at 10 a.m. In mourning at 12210 Bonita Ave., Owings Mills, MD 21117.