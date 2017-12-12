On December 10, 2017, Stewart J. Greenebaum, beloved husband of Marlene Greenebaum; devoted father of Amy (Steve) Burwen and Michael (Adele) Greenebaum; loving brother of Edwin Greenebaum and the late Lawrence Greenebaum; dear brother-in-law of Ingrid and Barbara Greenebaum; adored son of the late Harry and Laura Greenebaum; cherished grandfather of Robert Greenebaum (fiancee Amy Rifkin), Heather Greenebaum and Samantha Greenebaum; former father-in-law of Nona Greenebaum. Funeral services will be held at Temple Oheb Shalom, 7310 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21208 on Wednesday, December 13, at 2:30 p.m. Interment private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to The University of Maryland, Marlene and Stewart Greenebaum Comprehensive Cancer Center, 110 South Paca St., Baltimore, MD 21201. In mourning at Temple Oheb Shalom, 7310 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21208, immediately following the funeral with shiva services at 5 p.m. and on Thursday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. with shiva services at 5 p.m.