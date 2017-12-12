On December 11, 2017, Esther Katz (nee Parker), loving mother of Andrew (Susan) Katz and Sandi (late Joseph) Olszewski; dear sister of Edith Friedman and Jean Parker; devoted daughter of the late Anna and Frank Parker; cherished grandmother of Seth (Neema), Jonathan (Jamie), Jason (Diane) and Aaron; loving great-grandmother of Joseph, Abraham and Camden. Funeral services and interment will be held at Hebrew Young Mens Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road on Tuesday, December 12, at 12:30 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Michael J. Fox Foundation, Donation Processing, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. In mourning at 8921 Griffin Way, Baltimore, MD 21208, immediately following interment through Thursday.